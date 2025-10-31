Many Ghanaians reacted to GSTS's dramatic win over PRESEC in the NSMQ 2025 quarter-finals

The GSTS team answered a final riddle on 'critical mass' to eliminate PRESEC by just one point

Ghanaians praised the composure of GSTS and called this year's NSMQ one of the most intense

Many Ghanaians have reacted to the dramatic moment in the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) 2025 quarter-finals involving Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) and Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC, Legon).

The last question that GSTS used to eliminate the six-time champions, PRESEC, sparked intense reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

The decisive moment came during the final riddle of the last round when GSTS correctly answered a challenging clue involving nuclear science.

NSMQ question GSTS used to eliminate PRESEC

The riddle, delivered by the quiz mistress, described a quantity of matter that 'marks the boundary between growth and decay' and is 'nuclear'.

The correct answer, which was critical mass, earned GSTS the points needed to knock out PRESEC, Legon.

The audience erupted in loud cheers following the correct answer, as the win marked a huge upset in the ongoing NSMQ 2025.

The scene quickly went viral on social media, where fans of the national quiz shared emotional reactions to the nail-biting moment and praised GSTS for their composure and knowledge under pressure.

Another memorable moment was when a GSTS contestant solved an earlier riddle on rigid body transformations, giving 'reflection' as the correct answer, drawing applause for the poetic nature of the clues and the contestant’s precision.

Both moments have become highlights of this year’s NSMQ season, with fans calling this one of the most intense quarter-finals in the competition's history.

At the end of the contest, GSTS won with 39 points, followed by PRESEC, Legon, with 38 points, and Our Lady of Grace SHS (OLAG) with 28 points.

Watch the video of the final question GSTS used to eliminate PRESEC in the quiz below:

Reactions to GSTS victory against PRESEC

PRESEC is the school with the most NSMQ trophies, having won the top prize eight times, with GSTS only winning once.

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

Amoabeng Benert said:

"The PRESEC guy with the spectacles seems to be waiting for the next question while they are out."

Nana Gyamfi wrote:

"The thing looks like a dream to PRESEC. When they see themselves absent in the semis, that's when they'll know they lost real."

Amina Abubakar commented:

"The other school just minding their business, hehehe."

Attafuah SHTS disqualified from 2025 NSMQ

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Attafuah Senior High Technical School (SHTS) was disqualified from the 2025 NSMQ after reportedly being caught cheating during the fourth round of their preliminary contest.

Videos on social media showed someone in the crowd signalling answers, and despite warnings, the contestants continued looking away from the quiz mistress, resulting in a first disqualification in the competition's history.

