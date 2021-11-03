Majesty: Michy Rebukes Shatta Wale Son's For Taking Her Candy Without Permission, Video Stirs Reactions
- Shatta Wale's ex-partner and baby mama Michy has been spotted in a new video with their son Majesty
- Michy was seen rebuking Majesty in the video for taking her candy without asking for permission
- The video has stirred massive reactions among Michy's followers most of whom are pleading for Majesty
Shatta Wale's ex-fiancee Michelle Diamond Gbagbonah, popularly known as Shatta Michy, has shared a new video.
The video shared on Michy's Instagram page shows her in a mother moment with their son, Majesty. Michy was rebuking Majesty for taking her candy without permission.
In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Michy is seen lying in bed with Majesty while holding a candy in a wrapper.
She is heard asking Majesty what had happened to her candy to make it half of what it originally was.
Majesty answered: "I can tell you" adding that "aunty wanted some."
Her mother then went on to coerce Majesty who admitted that he took a little of the candy from the supposed aunty.
Sharing the video, Michy's caption read:
"Let’s pretend Majesty didn’t get caught stealing and trying to blame Aunty and just focus on his healthy skin."
Reactions from fans
Following Michy's video, many fans have
regina_christian_koomson said:
"Please, leave the sweet heart alone…."
nautycagh said:
"Cat no Dey born bird.. stubborn ."
tracymorgan___ said:
“I promise I won’t be mad “ don’t fall for that Maj."
photoshootmall said:
"Opana chop the thin with care."
__ama_july said:
"Awww mummy please we had a little . We beg."
osmiths_ said:
"Lol he lied about not having a piece of the candy ….. lying is not good, tell that cute thing he shouldn’t lie anymore. We love him and he’s such a beautiful boy. Can’t get my eyes off him, yall blessed with him for a son ."
Michy turns 'trotro' mate
Meanwhile, Michy was recently spotted in town busily working as a 'trotro' mate in a new video.
In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Michy is seen shouting and calling the attention of passengers on top of her voice.
Some who noticed it was her asked where the 'trotro' was heading and excitedly joined.
