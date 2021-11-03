Daniel Duncan-Williams and his dad have warmed hearts online with their photo

The duo was seen posing together on what looked like a Sunday morning before church

Daniel Duncan-Williams is noted for chronicling his daily activities with his dad on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Nicholas Duncan-Williams, the Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of Action Chapel International and his son Daniel have caused a stir online with their latest photo.

In the new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, both father and son were seen beaming with smiles as they posed for the cameras.

The duo appeared to be getting ready for church or had just returned from Sunday worship and decided to take a photo to crystalize the moment.

Archbishop Duncan- Williams and Daniel Duncan- Williams photos. Source: Instagram/@deewillslive, @archbishopnick

Source: Original

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams was seen wearing a white overall dress over a pair of black trousers and adorned himself with some expensive-looking jewellery.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Daniel Duncan-Williams, on the other hand, was seen wearing a beautifully-sewn African print and complimented his look with a pair of black shoes.

The son of the preacher however looked a bit different from the dad as he sported an afro hairstyle and smiled for the camera.

After posting the cute father and son moment, Daniel Duncan-Williams captioned it:

"Like father like son.. just with more hair"

Social media reacts to the post

officialkaytone came in with the comment:

"Great to see y'all"

shatta_tina commented:

"Beautiful family"

augustineappiah4 wrote:

"This picture make my day better and complete"

agbadra_doris15 commented:

"Sweet dad n lovely Son"

erickumah1:

"Love is deep! Dad. Salute"

stallone_jamed also wrote:

"Daddy's boy"

There were many comments that showed social media users were in love with the father and son moment.

Bhadext Cona hits back at Kuami Eugene for 'stealing' her song

Meanwhile, burgeoning Ghanaian female singer, Comfort Sticking known by the stage name Bhadext Cona, has given Kuami Eugene an alleged 'taste of his own scheme' in her latest video.

The Bolga hitmaker who recently released the official music video for the song appeared to have taken inspiration from Kuami Eugene's Bunker video released weeks ago.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, both music videos were made into a collage and showed great similarities.

Source: Yen.com.gh