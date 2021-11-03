Tracey Boakye has been spotted in some photos enjoying the premium treatment of first-class on a plane

She was seen beaming with smiles as she posed for the camera while on her trip back to Ghana

Tracey Boakye has proven her riches after she chronicled her trips abroad and shared them on social media

Kumawood actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye, has flaunted her wealth after she was spotted boarding a first-class compartment on her trip back to Ghana.

The actress who went on another vacation out of the country bid farewell to all the fun as she was to return to her home country.

In a number of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram page of the Baby Mama actress, she was seen grinning from ear to ear while sipping something from a tumbler.

Actress Tracey Boakye photos. Source: Instagram/traceyboakye

Source: Instagram

Tracey Boakye was seen wearing a camo-green shirt over a pair of what looked like three-quarters trousers with a pair of sneakers.

Another photo saw the actress laying on her back as she looked up toward the direction of the camera.

After posting the photo, Tracey Boakye captioned the photos:

"Their Madam… Boss Lady life"

Fans and followers of Tracey Boakye react to the photos

Many social media users and even celebs, took to the comment section to react to the photos.

TV and radio personality queenafiaschwarzenegger wrote:

"His only chick"

diamondappiah_bosslady also commented:

"Safe flight dear"

saylar30 wrote:

"STILL THE BOSSES BOSS LADY,U ARE 4 REAL NO FAKING QUEEN OF AFRICA 1NANA YAA ASANTEWAA DE 2nd"

There were many comments that showed Tracey Boakye is loved and adored by many people.

