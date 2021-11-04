Jackie Appiah has released a beautiful photo of her beautiful niece on Instagram

The actress released the photo of her niece to celebrate her birthday on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

The photos have attracted reactions from some celebrities and fans

Star actress, Jackie Appiah, has proven that beauty runs in their family following her new post on Instagram.

The award-winning screen goddess has decided to show her niece, who has been identified as Ella, to the world.

On Wednesday, November 3, 2021, Ella celebrated her birthday and the actress used the opportunity to introduce her to her fans.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ella is spotted wearing a beautiful white dress.

She is captured sitting with her leg crossed as she put up a lovely smile.

Talking about her beauty there is no question about that no wonder she is related to Jackie.

In captioning the photo, Jackie wished her a happy birthday.

She wrote:

"Happy Birthday to my niece @akuaa.e."

Some celebrities reacted to the photo

@gloriaosarfo commented:

"WoW Family Happy blessed birthday to her."

@calistaokoronkwo:

"Happy birthday to you."

Jackie's fans also commented on the photo

@billionairreadel said:

"She’s Beautiful."

@maame.abena.kyerewaa wrote:

"Wow pretty "

@theelizabeth_ had this to say:

"Wow! She looks so much like you ."

