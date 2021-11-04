Black Sheriff's Ghanaian crush based in USA stuns fans with eye-popping photo

Rae Abbey has dazzled many people with her latest photo which she shared on Instagram

The pretty entrepreneur was seen beaming with a beautiful smile as she posed for the camera

Rae has openly declared her matchless love for Ghanaian artiste Black Sherif famed for his Sermon songs

Pretty Ghanaian entrepreneur Rae Abbey who is currently based in the United States of America has dropped a stunning photo that has got her fans drooling.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Rae who has confessed her love for Ghanaian music sensation, Black Sherif shared a photo of her beaming with smiles.

Rae, who also doubles as a fashion influencer, was seen wearing a skimpy woolen long-sleeved shirt over a pair of black see-through stockings.

Rae Abbey. Source: Instagram/r@aeabbey

Source: Instagram

Black Sherif's crush complimented her looks with some knee-length pair of black boots and a handbag to match.

Rae was seen standing inside what looked like a living room as she posed for the camera while showing off a gentle smile.

After posting the photo, Rae captioned it with love and a champagne glass emoji.

Fans of Rae take to the comment section to react to the photo

mzzeffah had this to say:

"Chaaiii give them"

3fiapokuaa120 also wrote:

"Saucy"

bhim_myons commented:

"Cute"

There were many comments under the photo that showed fans of Rae were blown away by her stunning beauty.

Rae expresses her love for Ghanaian music sensation Black Sherif

Rae Abbey came into the crosshairs of Ghanaian media space and discussions after she took to social media to shoot her shot at Ghana music prodigy, Black Sherif.

She sent a cryptic message to Black Sherif claiming that even though they were separated by distance, he would always have her heart

Source: Yen.com.gh