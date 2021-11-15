Gospel singer Cecilia Marfo has put one of her kids on blast after she appeared on TV with her

The Afunu Mu Ba hitmaker introduced her daughter as Praise and said she also loved music

Cecilia Marfo was in the news recently after she sang wrong lyrics to a song and went viral online

Award-winning Ghanaian local gospel songstress, Cecilia Marfo has flaunted her first child and daughter who doubles as a singer and organist for the mum.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Cecilia Marfo introduced her daughter as Praise.

She was seen wearing a white dress and complemented the outfit with a white headscarf.

Photos of Cecilia Marfo and her daughter.

Source: Instagram

The young lady was standing behind the organ and managed to smile coyishly as the mother introduced her to the other panellists.

According to Cecilia Marfo, she saw the birth of a child in a dream before she eventually put to birth.

She narrated that she saw her daughter with her teeth fully formed and she was playing a musical instrument.

Cecilia Marfo continued that she gave birth later that day following the dream she had and she welcomed her daughter.

Following the introduction, Cecilia Marfo said her daughter loved music and took up playing musical instruments from her dad who is a professional instrumentalist.

Not much is known about Praise who

Cecilia Marfo corrects her mistake; sings the correct lyrics of "What Shawa Say" song

Popular local gospel songstress, Cecilia Marfo who has popped up in the trends online for many days, has finally shut her critics up by singing correct lyrics.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Cecilia Marfo who was on a show on TV was made to perform her rendition of a popular gospel song which has come to be titled "What Shawa Say".

However, she put all the grammar police to shame when she corrected her wrong lyrics of the past and managed to sing the song correctly this time.

Source: Yen.com.gh