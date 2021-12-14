Salma Mumin shows off powerful mansion for the 1st time on b'day, video drops

Salma Mumin has flaunted her huge home for all to see on the occasion of her birthday

The actress and businesswoman opened her doors to cameras when she received a surprise

Salma Mumin turned a year older today December 14, 2021 and has flooded social media with photos

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has for the very first time opened up her doors to give her fans a sneak peek into her very beautiful mansion.

On the occasion of her birthday today, Salma Mumin shared a video of the very first surprise she received on her birthday believed to be coming from her 'bae'.

A friend of Salma Mumin was the one recording the video and took the fans of the actress on a tour of the mansion.

Photos of Salma Mumin. Source: Instagram/salmamumin

Parts of the house that were seen included the actress's plush living room and gigantic in-built wardrobe.

Salma Mumin Floods Social Media on Her Birthday With Breathtaking Photos

Ghanaian actress, film producer and entrepreneur Salma Mumin turned plus one today, December 14, 2021, and the internet is going gaga with the stunning birthday photos she chose to mark her birthday with on her social media pages.

The actress who turned 32 blessed fans with gorgeous photos and videos on her Instagram page looking bright as ever and entirely stylised.

Wearing a sugar cookie coloured full-length dress with a deep cut slit, the actress poses in the midst of numerous radiant and colourful flowers which was used as props for the birthday photoshoots.

