The young man at the center of a trending audition video has apologised to the judges

Albert Nat Hyde took to Twitter, the same platform for his 'agenda' to render an apology to all those he had offended with his posts

Senior journalists Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Otoo and Serwaa Amihere were on the panel that 'grilled' the young man who was at their audition

Albert Nat Hyde, the young man who is trending online over an audition with Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Otoo, and Serwaa Amihere, has accepted his mistake and apologized to them.

The young man was questioned by the panel of the audition following the numerous demeaning tweets he had made about them and other celebrities in the past.

Albert Nat Hyde took to Twitter to share a heartfelt apology to all of his victims and indicated that he was remorseful for saying all he said.

The young man listed a few of his victims who are all celebs and said he was sorry for disrespecting them.

He went on to say he had turned over a new leaf and was going to do better now that he knew better and sent a clarion call for people to put a stop to cyberbullying.

This follows a video that showed Nat Hyde at an audition for a TV show when GH One star Nana Aba read some of his demeaning tweets for all to hear.

He tried defending himself but the 'missiles' that came at him from the bench were too much for him to bear.

His apology tweet read:

"A big SORRY to everyone I have disrespected on this app and on other platforms. Special apologises to Nana Aba, Serwaa Amihere, Bridget Otoo, Lydia Forson, Kwadwo Sheldon, Caroline Sampson, et al. I have regretted, I feel remorseful and I have reformed."

