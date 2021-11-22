Wanlov flaunts baby mama for the 1st time in beautiful birthday photos

Wanlov has taken to social media to show off the beautiful mother of his kids

The musician went on Instagram to post lovely photos of his pretty baby mama

He decided to flood his timeline with photos of the woman as today marks her birthday

Ghanaian-Romanian musician Emmanuel Owusu-Bonsu known by his stage name Wanlov the Kubolor has taken to social media to flaunt his baby mama.

In a set of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram page of the award-winning musician, Kubolor decided to show off the love of his life.

The musician took the opportunity of his baby mama's birthday today, November 22, 2021, to show off the pretty woman and also celebrate her.

Photos of Wanlov The Kubolor. Source: Instagram/@wanlov

Source: Instagram

Kubolor shared photos of some of the special moments he shared with his pretty baby mama and also shared photos with their kids.

After posting the photos, Wanlov captioned them:

"friends since 1998! happy bearthday to my love @anettespette81"

Celebs, fans react to the birthday post

Many people as well as loved ones of Wanlov The Kubolor took to the comment section to react o the photos and also wich the lady a happy birthday.

Singer and sister of Wanlov, Sister Derby wrote:

"Ei this lorv has jack paaa. Happy Birthday @anettespette81"

leannemullings124 commented:

"Ah I thought u nor chop pu$$y before oo cos Eii"

stunnstagram wrote:

"Lovely!!! Pic # 4 & 5 especially..."

skeemz_gh jokingly wrote:

"Father of many"

boss.banner commented:

"Waiting for 2021 Wrap Up like"

