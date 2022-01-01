Nigerian star, Burna Boy, has addressed the issues raised by Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale about not showing them love

Burna Boy questioned why only Nigerian music seemed to be their issue when songs from SA, America and UK are also played in Ghana

Odogwu then challenged Shatta Wale and any other artiste who has an issue with him to a physical fight for them to squash things

On the other hand, fellow Ghanaian star, Stonebwoy, has apologized for supporting Shatta Wale’s utterances

Grammy winning singer, Burna Boy, has now reacted after Ghanaian star, Shatta Wale, accused Nigerian artistes of not loving and supporting their musicians.

Burna Boy challenges Shatta Wale to physical fight, Stonebwoy makes u-turn. Photos: @burnaboygram, @shattawalenima, @davido

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram story, Burna Boy addressed the issue in a series of posts and stated that if people never helped others that they could not gain from, then they can’t cry for their help or feel entitled to it.

The self-styled Odogwu then accompanied the statement with a prayer that nobody should be a fool at 40 and for them to grow stronger and wiser in 2022.

In another post, Burna Boy asked why Ghanaians were fine with playing music from South Africa, UK and America in their country but have issues with Nigerian songs. According to him, there is something fishy about it.

Burna Boy challenges Shatta Wale to physical fight

In a final post on the issue, Burna Boy noted that Ghanaian musicians such as Shatta Wale pushing a separatist agenda between African countries is a disservice and it goes against everything he stands for.

The much loved African Giant added that he is an unapologetic Pan-Africanist and added that if Shatta or anybody else has a personal problem with him, he is open to fighting them one on one and end it after.

See screenshots of his post below:

Burna Boy addresses Shatta Wale after Ghanaian star blasted Nigerian artistes. Photos: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy apologises to Nigerians while chilling with Davido

In another development, Ghanaian artiste, Stonebwoy, who had initially agreed with Shatta Wale and noted that his colleague raised valid points, has now apologized to Nigerians.

In a video posted on top Nigerian star, Davido’s Instagram story, he was seen chilling with Stonebwoy.

Stonebwoy used the opportunity to apologise to all Nigerians. He was seen raising his hands and putting them to his chest as he said:

“Abeg o, Naija, Abeg o.”

See the video below:

Reactions from fans

Read some comments from Nigerians on social media below:

Lady_hopeeee:

“Davido shouldn’t be carefree of all these people, they pretend to us. Yet deep down their heart they hate us.”

Chidoxflash:

That's not the kind of apology we want from him. If after all the love Nigerian artists & Nigerians have shown him he could carelessly join Shatta to say sh*it about us. Then this is no apology.”

Ajibolapizzle:

“Na only entertainment Dey work on a in Nigeria but e still Dey choke Una ....Ghanaians have 24/7 electricity , a better currency rate , a better economy, a better government compared to Nigeria....why didn’t we complain for you Ghanaians to carry us along .”

Sunshin223ahxc:

“ fake love… but we move and watching our backs!”

Naf_nificent:

“Odogwu Wan shatter shattawale teeth , Burnaboy always keeping it street... u can't help but like this mofvcker.”

Miss_flexcobar:

“Burna no dey like plenty talk!! Just send the location and he will be right there .”

Miriam.jacob:

“May none of us be fools at 40 .”

Opearlzbusinessempire:

“Odogwu wants to shatter Wales' teeth .”

Interesting.

