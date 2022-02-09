Skit maker Made In Ghana flaunts plush car in photos; fans happy for him

Ghanaian comedian Made In Ghana has taken to social media to flaunt a plush vehicle

The skit maker was seen posing in a number of photos he shared while seated in the driver's seat of the ride

Made In Ghana is one of Ghana's promising comedians and content creators and has massive influence online

Ghanaian skit actor and Comedy Influencer of the Year 2021, Made In Ghana, known in real life as Richard Frimpong, has taken to social media to show off a plush car.

In a new set of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of the comedian, Made In Ghana was seen showing off the plush salon car.

Made In Ghana was seen in some of the photos seated in the car which was parked in front of some buildings.

Photos of Made In Ghana.

Source: Instagram

He was seen wearing a burgundy Kaftan apparel and complimented his looks with a pair of black half shoes and a burgundy hat.

The comedian sported what looked like dreadlocks which were also burgundy in colour to match the colour of his outfit.

He was seen posing in the driver's seat of the car as he beamed with smiles and looked into the camera.

Another photo showed him standing in front of the car with his head bowed as the camera captured him in a close range bird's eye view.

After posting the photos, Made In Ghana captioned them:

"LIVING-THING"

Fans react to the photos

Many fans and followers took to the comment section to react to the photos.

aj_del_cold_store_food_market had this to say:

"Big man thing"

pab_lolit also wrote:

"Oh Boy"

allo_vybz commented:

"I like you but you no mind me"

_mamalyn_ wrote:

"Living thing is anything that can breathe"

1realcreppy simply wrote:

"Car owner"

