Akosua Vee has been spotted in a new photo looking stunning like never before in some oversized outfits

The fashion influencer and lifestyle critic was seen posing in different photos as she got praised by many

Akosua Vee is married to Ghanaian social commentator A-Plus and the duo have a child together

Ghanaian fashion blogger, personal and celebrity stylist, Violet Bannerman Quaye, also known as Akosua Vee has stunned her teeming fans with some new photos.

The pretty young lady, in photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, was seen wearing oversized clothes in her recent photoshoot.

Akosua Vee was wearing a red sleeveless tube under a pair of oversized plain short sleeves shirt.

She complimented her looks with a pair of faded oversized jeans and a pink flat-bottomed pair of slippers.

After posting the photo, Akosua Vee captioned it:

"If oversized outfit was a person"

Fans React To Akosua Vee's Photos

Many fans and followers of Akosua Vee took to the comment section to react to the photos she shared.

Radio personality drpoundsofficial wrote:

"B plus"

pineapplecosmetics_gh noted:

"Our very own"

iamabena1 came in with the comment:

"The good old days 333f3 paaaaaaa"

ladypastorokodie

"You are missed Akosua"

asareboatengjennifer:

"Wo ho ay3 f3 papa wooow"

priscillaawunyo also wrote:

"you're rocking it beautifully."

blushamberofficial had this to say:

"If beautiful was a person"

lawre_anne also commented:

"My sexy PROTO!!!! You’re beaurifuuuuulll"

There were many comments that showed that Akosua Vee was indeed loved by her teeming fans and followers.

Source: YEN.com.gh