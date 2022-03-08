Ama Tundra has caused a stir on Instagram ahead of her birthday as she has released sumptuous photos

In the photos, the Kumawood actress decided to put her huge figure on display as posed hotly for the camera

The gorgeous photos have attracted massive reactions from social media users as they expended their compliments to her

Kumawood actress, Ama Tundra, has turned heads on social media with her latest breathtaking photos on Instagram.

Ama, who has been starring in many of Dr. Likee's comedy skits has proven that she has really come to stay.

In the latest photos seen by YEN.com.gh, the heavily endowed actress is captured wearing a beautiful outfit.

Ama Tundra drops gorgeous pre-birthday photos on Instagram; fans scream (Photo credit: Instagram/Ama Tundra)

From the photo, she displayed her stunning curvy shape as she was spotted wearing a waist trainer.

Ama has her dyed short hair on as she posed for the camera beautifully.

Her caption of the photo read, "Happy birthday in advance to me(14-03-22)❤️❤️ corset belt and romper."

Fans reaction:

samirabaeazumi:

"Happy birthday sweet Ama❤️ more money"

nhyiramay1:

"March borns are beautiful and I'm happy to be one too"

simontod7:

"Happy birthday"

davemens70:

"Happy women's day"

holybwoy_gee_pii:

"In advance tundra"

