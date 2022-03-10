The teenager's drawing of rapper Yaw Tog has erupted varied reactions on social media about his artwork

Gabriel Annor drew the image of the Sore hit musician while in his final year in junior high school

@tesano commented: ''It’s the shading for me. Nice art, bro. You will sharpen your skill in no time. Keep it up''

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A talented Ghanaian teenager, Gabriel Annor, has sparked a stir with a drawing of young Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog, real name Thorsten Owusu Gyimah.

The former student of Shalom Angels Montessori School worked on the penciled portrait of the Sore hit singer while in his final year in junior high school at age 14.

In photos shared on social media, Annor was photographed with the drawing of the award-winning rapper.

Talented Ghanaian Teenager Draws Rapper Yaw Tog; Photo Sparks Mixed Reactions. Source: @ShalomAngels

Source: Twitter

The photo caught the attention of social media users, generating mixed reactions about his effort to capture the exact image of Yaw Tog.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The post, which was made last year, has garnered 149 retweets, over 50 quote tweets, and over 1,000 likes as of the time of writing this report.

Read some of the comments below:

@TargetBlack7 said:

''This’s Yaw frog, not yaw Tog.''

@VievlyH commented:

''This one dier Yaw 3ka aba fie .''

@Qwaycu observed:

''He has tried mom.''

@_16_years said:

''Well done.''

@tesano commented:

''It’s the shading for me. Nice art bro. You'll sharpen your skill in no time. Keep it up.''

@NanaAgyemang said:

''He needs "my first copy drawing book."

Ghanaian Teenager Builds 3D Model of His School; Stunning Photos Emerge

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a talented young man, Shadrack Ntiamoah, has built a three-dimensional (3D) model of Shalom Angels Montessori School in Accra with cardboard, paper, and glue.

Ntiamoah was 16-years-old while in form three in junior high school when he displayed his genius by building a 3D version of his school's building.

In photos posted by Shalom Angels Montessori School, seen by YEN.com.gh, Ntiamoah proudly posed with his work as he smiled for the shots.

Ghanaian Lady who used Divine Direction to Start a Shoemaking Business

In a previous story by YEN.com.gh, a young Ghanaian entrepreneur, Fafali, has recounted how the idea to start a shoemaking business came to her through a dream after several attempts to secure a job failed to yield positive results.

Fafali recalled encountering depressing challenges in her pursuit for a job, including men asking for sexual favours in exchange for employment.

Despite her relentless efforts, none yielded results. She recalls returning home one day exhausted from another failed job pursuit amid tears.

Source: YEN.com.gh