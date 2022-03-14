Kisa Gbekle has opened up on comments she made on the Delay Show that has been taken out of context

The actress granted an interview to Deloris Frimpong Manso while indicating that 2020 was an "ashawo season"

She indicated that she only replied to a question Delay asked with the viral saying of musician Kwesi Arthur

Pretty Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle has reacted to criticism she received on social media following an interview she granted media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso.

While speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh, Kisa Gbekle stated categorically that her comments were taken out of context and did not have any literal implication.

The actress while speaking to Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show, indicated that 2022 was going to be her "ashawo season"

According to her, the "ashawo season" was not a literal answer but something she said following its trend ever since Ghanaian musician Kwesi Arthur first said it in an interview.

Kisa Gbekle said her rather harmless reply which was a joke had attracted unmerited backlash and criticism her way.

"I didn’t really mean that ashawo season. I actually felt bad how the thing was taken out of context", Kisa Gbekle told YEN.com.gh

"The question Delay asked, I just answered with Kwesi Authur’s latest song," the actress added.

Kisa Gbekle added that she was a very responsible lady and would never go about sleeping with men.

Speaking about her relationship life, Kisa Gbekle told YEN.com.gh that she had been single for two years and was not desperate to find a man.

"I don’t even want any man. I have been single for almost 2 years. I lived without a man. What difference will a man even make now ?" Kisa quizzed.

Reacting to the fact that she received a lot of messages on social media, Kisa Gbekle indicated that it was not a new thing.

"My dm [direct messahe] has been popping long ago before I even did my tummy recently. I didn’t do my body cus of a man actually," Kisa Gbekle noted.

