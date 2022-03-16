The man who received a slap from media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has spoken in his very first interview

According to him, he has become a laughing stock in his neighbourhood over the unfortunate incident

His family however called on Afia Schwar to apologise or compensate the man in the space of just 3 days

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The young man who was at the receiving end of a dirt slap from media personality Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa famed as Afia Schwar, has granted his first interview.

While speaking in the interview and sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the young man whose name is yet to be known expressed his disappointment in Afia Schwar.

According to him, he had a lot of respect for the outspoken media personality and did not expect to be treated that way.

Photos of Afia Schwar and man. Source: @fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He went on to add that he least expected to be humiliated in public on the fateful day but fate had turned him into a laughing stock.

The young man went on to say that he is unable to go to town freely without being identified as the man who was slapped by Afia Schwar.

He added that some people even teased him for earning a living by collecting money at funerals in the neighbourhood.

While speaking, the young man broke down in tears and said he was filled with so much sadness that he did not know what to do.

A lady who was with the young man then sent a message to Afia Schwar and told her that the family of the young man was giving her an ultamatum.

She revealed that Afia Schwar had been given 3 days by the young man's family to render an apology to him or compensate him for the harm and ridicule shre had caused him.

Afia Schwar Gives Hot Slap To Man For Trying To Pick Money Showered On Her At Father's Funeral

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that there was a little drama at the thanksgiving service for Afia Schwarzenegger's late father, Augustine Adjei, on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Schwar landed a hot slap on the face of a man during one of her dance sessions at the ceremony. It is believed that the young man tried to pick money which had been showered on Schwar.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Afia Schwar and her family buried her late father on Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Kumasi.

Source: YEN.com.gh