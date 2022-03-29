Ghana's Black Stars are facing off with Nigeria's Super Eagles at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The match happens to be the second leg of the play-off to determine which of the two nations join four others to represent Africa at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

The match is one all after the first half. Ghana took the lead through a powerful strike from Thomas Partey from outside Nigeria's penalty area in the 11th minute. Nigeria equalised through a penalty in the 22nd minute.

A video of the penalty which has been considered a controversial decision by a section of Ghanaians has popped up.

Source: YEN.com.gh