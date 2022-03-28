France Ambassador Anne Sophie Avé is optimistic that Ghana's Black Stars will defeat Nigeria in Abuja to qualify for the 2022 World Cup

For Anne Avé, since stars were higher in the skies than eagles, the Black Stars were going to triumph in the second leg of the play-off

In a video, the France Ambassador who wore a Black Stars jersey was also spotted showing off some ball juggling skills

France Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé, has thrown her support behind the Black Stars ahead of their World Cup qualifiers play-off against Nigeria.

The Black Stars face the Super Eagles at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja in the second leg of the play-off on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Ahead of the game which will be played at 5:00 pm Ghana time, the French Ambassador is optimistic that the Black Stars will win and make it to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

France Ambassador Annie Sophie Ave is rallying support for the Black Stars Photo source: @as.ave

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Avé is seen wearing one of the old jerseys of Ghana and holding a ball.

She urged the Black Stars to qualify for the World Cup and go on to win it like her country, France, did in 2018.

For her, the Super Eagles can be no match for the Black Stars because eagles cannot soar as high as the stars.

"Tonight we will all be watching 90 minutes of emotions, 90 minutes of excitement, and a ticket for the World Cup. Remember, France won it in 2018 so now it is your turn.

"Black Stars we are all behind you and also remember, for Christ's sake, eagles never reach the stars so go on Black Stars."

Dumelo's prediction on first-leg in Kumasi

The Black Stars were held to a goalless draw in the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, March 25.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, star actor John Dumelo had predicted a win for the Black Stars as they play Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Even though the Nigerians were considered as favourites to win, Dumelo thought otherwise saying they could never win. He vowed to walk barefoot to Lagos if they had won in Kumasi.

Source: YEN.com.gh