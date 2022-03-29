Chaos erupted at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja after the World Cup qualifier play-off between the Black Stars and Nigeria.

The Black Stars held the much-fancied Nigerians to a 1-1 draw in Abuja. With the first leg in Kumasi ending 0-0, the Black Stars have qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup on the away goal rule.

Nigerian fans invaded the pitch after the final whistle Photo source: @thenanaaba

Source: Instagram

Following the final whistle, angry Nigerian fans invaded the pitch not long after the Ghana squad began their celebrations.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, almost half of the fans in the stands were seen running onto the pitch.

It is not known what the crowd had wanted to do but their invasion of the pitch caused security personnel to fire tear gas in a bid to disperse the crowd.

Source: YEN.com.gh