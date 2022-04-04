Asantewaa has remade Black Sherif's epic performance at the 3Music Awards which saw him performing under 'waterfall'

She was seen wearing a black spaghetti top while ad-libbing to the latest song of the Second Sermon hitmaker

Black Sherif is currently trending in the country following the release of his new song, Kwaku The Traveller

Award-winning Ghanaian TikTok star Martina Dwamena known online as Asantewaa has created her own rendition of Black Sherif's 3Music Awards performance.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the content creator was seen standing inside what looked like her plush makeshift home studio.

She was wearing a black spaghetti op as she sang Black Sherif's Kwaku The Traveller song in the self-recorded.

While singing the song, water started pouring on her head from above just like what happened on the stage of 3Music Awards some weeks ago during Black Sherif's performance.

Photos of Tik Tok Star Asantewaa.

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Asantewaa's video

Many fans and followers of Asantewaa took to the comment section to react to the post she made.

Media personality iammzgee quizzed:

"Please whose gonna mop the floor?"

ethys_exclusive had this to say:

"U need an award on this video"

iam_miz_gigie came in with the comment:

"Oh come on OBAA I didn’t see that coming"

officialldelta wrote:

"Hhherrrhhh this is haaarrrdddd Asantewaa water falls! fr"

judeheavens also noted:

"I tell you I need lectures on this adulthood thing I didn't understand the section B wae"

Sarkodie Was The One Supposed To Perform In Black Sherif's Place - 3Music Awards CEO

Mwanwhile, the founder of 3Music Awards, Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu, has opened up on the raindrop stage that Black Sherif performed on during the recent awards show.

Speaking in an interview with seasoned journalist Abeiku Aggrey Santana on Okay FM and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Baba Sadiq said the stage was built with Sarkodie in mind.

According to Baba Sadiq, he reached out to Sarkodie and his team to discuss the idea and performance.

He however indicated that the two teams hit a snag as there was some unfinished business they were yet to resolve.

Source: YEN.com.gh