Black Sherif has been spotted in a new video singing one of dancehall star Shatta Wale' song

The rapper was at an interview when the song came on which saw him grabbing a microphone to sing along

Black Sherif is currently flying very high both in Ghana and abroad due to the release of his new song Kwaku The Traveller

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian musician of the moment Black Sherif has been spotted in a new video singing and jamming to Shatta Wale's song during a television interview.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter, Black Sherif was granting an interview on MX24 when Shatta Wale's song Tomorrow was played.

Immediately the song came on, Black Sherif picked up the microphone and sane along to the song while beaming with smiles.

In the course of singing the Ayoo hitmaker's song, Black Sherif gave the outspoken dancehall star some plaudit and said he really respected him.

Some fans of Black Sherif took to the comment section to react to the video of him singing Shatta Wale's song.

@Bra_abdalla wrote:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"Dem go say black sherif never post shatta wale en song before ,I remember that day very well , he was the reason why I went and searched for that song ."

@SLYVANIA also noted:

"Shatta has been jamming to Blacko’s second sermon on snapchat since its release but people are saying he didn’t post kwaku the traveler so he dey envy am"

@Okayoote1 dropped some evidence:

"Blacko even shared the utube link of the song self cos he said that song really motivate am waaa"

Socialite Sheena Gakpe Remakes Kwaku The Traveller Challenge In Groundbreaking Video

Pretty Ghanaian socialite, actress and model, Sheena Gakpe has taken over social media with her own remake of Black Sherif's Kwaku The Traveller performance.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram page of the actress, Sheena was seen standing in front of a beautiful edifice.

She decided to join the recent trend which saw social media users remaking Black Sherif's 3Music Awards live performance of his recently-released song, Kwaku The Traveller.

Source: YEN.com.gh