Mina Lawal, the girlfriend of Zionfelix and mother of his daughter Adepa, has stirred controversy on social media after sharing her thoughts.

Mina, popularly known as Minalyn, in a comment on an Instagram post by GH One TV presenter Adwoa Loud shared her thoughts on women trapping men with pregnancies.

Adwoa Loud had wondered whether cases of women trapping men with pregnancy to marry them still existed.

Minalyn has come under criticism over a comment on Instagram Photo source: @zionfelixdotcom, @ericus_kyem, @minalyntouch

Source: Instagram

Sounding like someone with firsthand experience, Minalyn replied that the phenomenon still existed.

She stated that some women are still desperate for marriage and the only way they know to get their men was to trap them with unwanted pregnancies.

However, she added, some of them backfire because some men are not foolish enough to fall into the trap.

"Adwoa, I don't want to talk but trust me this sh*t is still happening paaa...some womenare desperately looking for husbands and the only way they think they can get is to trap them with unwanted pregnancy. Not all men are fools though," she said.

Fans blast Minalyn

While she did not mention anybody's name in particular, many have taken Minalyn's comment as a shade against Zionfelix's other baby mama, Erica.

With the knowledge that Minalyn dated Zionfelix for so long but nearly lost him to Erica who got pregnant for him after a short relationship, observers have replied Mina.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

october_very_ownnn said:

Erica never force zion to sleep with her oooo madam. If zion loved you paa anka he won't do that and he is still doing it. Madam go and advice your small boy and stop all these mtheeeew.

acoustichoodys said:

Unwanted pregnancy meanwhile the guy is still taken care of both of you.Erica is not desperate ,u are insecured the earlier the better both ladies are not serious.Your proud of given birth to pax so respect the other side.You were not married to him ,you are there as a girlfried till date.He will marry a different woman you girls should wise up.

abenapapabi36 said:

"Isn’t she doing same what shows Zion is committed to her ."

Source: YEN.com.gh