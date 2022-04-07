Gloria Adu Safowaah has called out the fiancee of Zionfelx, Mina Lawal over an alleged case of ungratefulness

Adu Safowaa took to the comment section of a post to accuse Mina Lawal of not saying "thank you" to her after some assistance she received

The actress was reacting to a comment made by Mina under a post media personality Adwoa Loud made

Actress and socialite Gloria Adu Safowaah has taken a swipe at celebrity makeup artist and baby mama of Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Mina Lawal famed as Minalyn Touch.

Taking to a comment section under a post made by media personality Adowa Loud, Gloria Adu Safowaah indicated that Mina Lawal had been ungrateful to her after she (Safowaah) help the makeup artist.

According to the actress and socialite Gloria Adu Safowaah, she took Minalyn Touch to see a pastor who also deals in herbs to help her (Minalyn) get pregnant after many years with Zion without an issue.

Adu Safowaah continued that after the baby came, Minalyn did not come to show any appreciation to her for the support.

The outspoken socialite went on to allege that she stood firmly by Minalyn Touch when Zionfeliz's family members wanted to harm her but yet did not get any form of "thanks" for her sacrifice.

Adu Safowaah continued that she was not in any way calling out Minalyn but rather, wanted her to know that she should turn over a new leaf and show appreciation to people.

Her comments follow a post made by Adwoa Loud under which Minalyn commented and explained that some ladies were in the habit of trapping men with pregnancy.

