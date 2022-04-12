The baby mama of Funny Face has been spotted in a new video working ou in a gym

The pretty actress was lifting some weights as she was recorded doing all she could to stay fit

Vanessah Nicole is the mother of Funny Face's twin daughters Ella and Bella who are currently with their mother

Vanessah Nicole, the pretty baby mama of award-winning Ghanaian actor and comedian, Funny Face known in real life as Benson Nana Yaw Oduro has been spotted in a new video.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Vanessah was seen multitasking as she stepped into the gym for the day.

She was seen lifting weights as well as squatting at the same time to ensure that she stays fit for a long time to come.

Vanessah was seen wearing a bodycon pair of trouser-like trainers over a black t-shirt as she shed off some weight while remaining fit.

After posting the video, Vanessah Nicole captioned it:

"A little workout with lot of juice Is all I need for a perfect body"

Fans of Vanessah Nicole React To The Video

Many fans and followers of the budding actress took to the comment section to react to the video Vanessah Nicole posted.

nardia_gh gave some exercise advice:

"Pls that’s not how it’s done wai …stop locking ur legs in …u hv to position ur legs well ,and why is ur trainer not saying anything abt this"

jvijent2305 also noted:

"Your legs are too far apart darling but nice one"

latif.sani.393 also wrote:

"Come on"

