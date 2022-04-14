James Ian Heerdegen, one of the twin sons of comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has opened up about his sexual orientation.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In a post on his Instagram stories, James Heerdegen denied rumours that he was not a straight guy.

According to him, he is straight and likes to have relationships with women rather than his wn sex.

Afia Schwar's son has denied rumours that he is gay Photo source: @heerdegen

Source: Instagram

See below for his post as shared on Instagram:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: YEN.com.gh