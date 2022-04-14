Date Rush's controversial character, 2 Sure, who went viral after it came out that he was married prior to the show has dropped another bombshell

According to the gentleman, the lady he got on the show, Lilly Brown, was in his mind going to be his third wife

Nuhu Mahama, as he is officially called, confessed that he was able to get married to his second wife without disclosing anything to the first

Nuhu Mahama, better known as 2 Sure of Date Rush has revealed that he wanted Lilly Brown, the beautiful date he got on the famous reality TV show to become his third wife.

Making confessions in an interview with ZionFelix TV, 2 Sure revealed that Mabel Boamah, the lady who came out saying she was already married to him is actually his second wife.

"Let me tell you the truth. I have two wives and three children. When I met my second wife, I realized she was so supportive of my music career so when the pregnancy came, I decided to marry her to prevent any disgrace. But she didn't know I already had a wife," he indicated.

What Ghanaians are saying

After watching the video, Prince Boafo commented:

l really like the guy-he is a good opportunist. Life is about taking risks. He took his chances and now look at the exposure it has given him. Morally no but I respect him-it is business and showbiz kudos

Afiba Bessa said:

Life is hard for you and u have 2 wives and went on date rush looking for another? Make it make sense smh

Kwasi Asare indicated:

2sure i know you from Akenkensu n pls our town is not village so stop saying village n mention thé towns name pls ❤️

Watch from 22:00 in the video below

How Pregnant Wife of Date Rush Contestant 2 Sure Stormed Their Reunion

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Nuhu Mahama got all hell to break loose during the Date Rush reunion that was held on April 10, 2022.

During the event that saw all the contestants and their respective dates in attendance, Nuhu Mahama better known as 2 Sure's wife popped out of nowhere with a pregnancy.

It was a dramatic moment as the lady who identified herself as Mrs Mabel Mahama indicated that she has been married to 2 Sure for a while now and they are expecting the baby together

