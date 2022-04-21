Mark Okraku-Mantey has taken a swipe at popular Ghanaian social media commentator Twene Jonas

According to the deputy minister, no responsible Ghanaian would pay attention to the words of the "glass nkoaa" crooner

Mark Okraku-Mantey was speaking in an exclusive interview with popular radio personality Andy DOsty on Accra-based Hitz FM

Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey has indicated that responsible citizens will never listen to Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas.

While speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Accra-based Hitz FM and sighted by YEN.com.gh in a report filed by myjoyonline.com, the government appointee said Ghanaians must develop the interest and habit of marketing the country positively so as to promote tourism.

Photos of Mark Okraku-Mantey and Twene Jonas. Source: Fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

“When you see that there is something on tourism, you should show interest don’t say you are different, you should show interest in tourism. When you step out and you have to speak about Ghana, speak good, say nice things about Ghana,” Mark Okraku-Mantey said.

He went on to advice Ghanaians not to exhibit our weaknesses because every country had its fair share of shortcomings but did not broadcast them openly.

Then deputy minister added that it was up to Ghanaians to tell their own story but make sure to be trumpeting on the positives all the time.

"Use your microphones to sell Ghana, say good things. Don’t copy Twene Jonas,” he stressed.

According to the government official, every country has got its frailties but it is up to them to let them out. Based on this, he urged people in the known to use their platforms to speak well of their country and not to emulate what Twene Jonas does usually.

When cautioned that Twene Jonas would return with a response, Mark Okraku-Mantey replied by saying that he was ready for it.

“I am ready for the response but every responsible Ghanaian knows that I have spoken the truth”, Okraku-Mantey noted.

Twene Jonas, over time, has been using his Facebook account to call out the current government on their shortcomings by the use of harsh words which has led to him gaining a large following, something the Deputy Minister sees as uncalled for.

