Nana Agradaa has reportedly started her own church after she stopped practicing traditional worship

A video showing the huge edifice with many seats has landed on social media with information that she had started running the church already

Nana Agradaa dropped her traditional worship and took upon herself a new name after some men of God prayed for her

Former traditional priestess-turned-Christian, Patricia Oduro Koranteng, famed as Nana Agradaa has reportedly started her own church after a video popped up online.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, an empty church which looked quite new was seen with a lot of decorations.

There were many new chairs spotted in the church as the camera panned around the room to show the beautiful space.

Apart from the new seats, the room was fitted with air-condition units and bright lights adding a lot of ambience to the church service.

According to popular content creator and blogger Maame Ngege, Nana Agradaa who changed her name to Evangelist Mama Pat, had started her own church and was already holding counselling sessions.

After posting the video on her Instagram page, Maame Ngege captioned it:

"Attention Ghana Police Service Cop Nathan Kofi Boakye Ghana Police Service DCOP Nathan Kofi Boakye 4 IGP Must you allow this woman to open a church to scam people again? This is robbing Peter to pay Paul."

Fans react to the video

Many social media users took to the comment section to react to the video of Nana Agradaa's new church which is fast going viral online.

missy_maameya had this to say:

"Eiiii hmmm Agradaa God will strike you"

joeway88 also wrote:

"Ngege the woman wants to do the work of God, plz allow her. The mocking is too much."

akua.snitch.56 noted:

"And who are going for this counselling"

