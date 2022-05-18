A hilarious video has surfaced online which features a Ghanaian lady lamenting about weed smokers sleeping with her

The woman is seen carrying biscuits and toffees in a plastic bucket and some in a large transparent rubber bag

The video was taken by a lady on TikTok who shared it on her platform, it went viral, and netizens who chanced upon the video had a good laugh

In a video which has gone viral on Tik Tok, a repentant Ghanaian lady can be seen carrying toffees and biscuits. When asked what she was doing with the items, the lady replied that she intended to sell them and that that was the new business venture she was pursuing.

In the video, she further stated that this time around, it wasn't weed or cigarettes she was selling that would get her in trouble with the law.

Photo: Hillarious Weed lady, laughing black woman Source: Yaalia Neat, Ngozi Ejionueme / 500px

The woman who looked heavily motivated to start her new business went on to insinuate that due to her not having anything profitable to do, weed dealers had sex with her frequently, but she never reaped any benefits from them, so now she is focusing on selling toffees and biscuits to make ends meet.

She hilariously said that she has suffered at the hands of weed sellers and that all her kids have turned out poorly due to her adventures with these weed smokers.

The lady's hilarious utterances left many in stitches as they reacted to the video with a hoard of laughing emojis

Social Media Reactions

user2104190323447 couldn't hold back his laughter as he said:

awww I like this woman oooherrrr

menite wished her good luck in her business, saying:

God bless your business my dear

alhajikiti115 also said:

She is funny,she can be a comedian,a very good one

Mary Angela was amongst the many people in love with the lady's antics:

wooow I really like this lady

Source: YEN.com.gh