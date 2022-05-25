A popular TikTok star, Oscar Brown, has reportedly passed on after he was allegedly poisoned

Reports made the rounds online that this was the second time the content creator was poisoned after surviving the first incident

Numerous fans of the young man took to social media to mourn his untimely demise as they asked questions

Nigerian social media users were recently thrown into mourning after it was reported that popular TikTok star, Oscar Brown, had died.

In May 2022, the news made the rounds that the talented TikTok creator gave up the ghost after he was poisoned by a close friend.

TikTok star Oscar Brown reportedly dies by poisoning from friend. Photos: @scarbrown93

It was claimed that it wasn’t Oscar’s first time being poisoned but that he survived the first attempt on his life, only to be poisoned again.

Oscar is said to have died on May 23, 2022, in Asaba, Delta state.

Fans and internet users mourn TikToker Oscar Brown’s death

After the news of the young TikToker’s death made the rounds online, numerous internet users expressed their grief as they mourned him.

Iam_alesh:

“My God.”

I_am_tjan:

“Guy!!! You said you were getting better ahhh.”

_F.o.s.h:

“I can’t even believe this.”

Officialsandib:

“Omo eehhnnn nothing Dey this life.”

Golden_cityframes:

“Oscar wow God have mercy.”

Broda_henry:

“Every unfriendly friend be exposed by fire!!”

Kasali_wells:

“I’m still saying it that not all friends are friends.”

Phtradecenter:

“The enemy is always within.”

Mr_stevethompson:

“Yea I stopped having close friends , the envy , the wickedness and the competition is not here , congratulations if you still have close friends though but can never be me!”

Riyke__:

“We should try nd be careful of the kinds of friends we keep .”

Teeh_lyfstyle:

“God of mercy!!!! na who never see something for friends hand dey get bestie....”

May his soul rest in peace.

