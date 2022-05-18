Former President John Mahama has gotten many talking on social media after sharing an old photo from his National Service days

He shared the photo to show solidarity with the thousands of NSS personnel who have not been paid the allowance for many months

The ex-president urged the government to pay the arrears to the personnel who in March took to social media to complain that life has become difficult for them

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Former President John Mahama has gotten social media in stitches after he shared a rare photo he took during his days as National Service personnel.

The photo shows the former president sporting a red T-shirt, what many say is an oversized pair of jeans trousers and black shoes. The was taken with his now-deceased brother, Adam Mahama, other two other people.

Former President John Mahama. Source: Facebook/@JDMahama

He captioned the photo posted on Instagram as follows:

“Boys to Men. National Service years. From right to left: JM, Adam Mahama (deceased), Joe Mara, Issah Turn-up (deceased).

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

“I empathize with National Service personnel today. We have all passed through the scheme before. Please pay them the arrears of their allowances.”

Many trooped to the comments section to poke fun at the president over the photo.

@g4g_tumi, commented, “The size of the jeans for me ”

@piesie_kwesi_fynn also wrote, “Eii daddynyame aye bi.......#enoughisenough”, which means God has been good to the former president.

@tommie._______ noted, “Ur dressing alone shows u wer okay… that jeans u wearing not for broke ppl …”

@grahamfoxworthy took the opportunity to ask the president a question:

“At the point of taking this picture, did you see yourself become a President of the Republic of Ghana? I would be happy if you reply to this Sir ”. He has not gotten an answer yet.

John Mahama’s IG post on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, follows brewing agitations among some personnel of the National Service Scheme (NSS) over delayed payment of arrears of the allowances.

The aggrieved personnel complained about the delay in a series of tweets and Facebook posts in March this year, disclosing that the delay to pay their arrears made life difficult.

This compelled the Scheme to apologise, promising that it was working hard to pay their outstanding allowances. But that has since not happened.

Source: YEN.com.gh