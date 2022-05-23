A happy hubby took to social media to share a post in honour of his first wedding anniversary to his wifey

Twitter user @bless_King23 posted a wedding photo from his big day along with a heartfelt caption

He shared that marrying his bae was the best decision he made and South African netizens were left awe-struck

Every year with your partner brings new memories and accomplishments, and your anniversary is a time to celebrate the things you love most about each other. One happily married gent took to social media to share a photo from his big day as he tied the knot with his Mrs.

In a Twitter post, user @bless_King23 posted a breathtaking snap of him and his on their wedding day against a beautiful garden backdrop.

A man is happily married to the love of his life. Image: @bless_King23/Twitter

He captioned the beautiful tweet:

“A year ago I made the best decision to marry you, happy anniversary my love.”

It is said that the secret of a happy marriage is finding the right person. And it would seem that @bless_King23 has met his soulmate.

The tweet gave Mzansi all the lovey-dovey feelings and inspired the hope of true love in several netizens.

@Nancy87350374 said:

“Ncooohhh batholwa kuphi abafana nawe she is the luckiest woman on earth, I thought true love only exists in Hallmark movies.”

@SeapointO wrote:

“Congratulations to you guys! Many more happy years filled with adventures, happiness, laughter & joy! Here's to love!”

@snesdad responded:

“Marriage is a beautiful Union if respected by both, mercy upon mercy my brother.”

@KABELOZULU6 commented:

“Happy anniversary. Let Love grow.”

@T_Morisky9 reacted:

“Staying Happy In A marriage is a Blessing. Add More Years, Broer.”

Ghanaian Man Marries Jamaican Lover in Gorgeous White Wedding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Canada-based Ghanaian, Gideon Jackson, and his Jamaican bride's wedding was nothing short of breathtaking. The pair married in a gorgeous white wedding ceremony.

Family and loved ones graced the occasion with their presence as the duet exchanged vows to seal their love.

Jackson took to Facebook to share moments from the quintessential occasion on social media to thank the people who attended the ceremony.

