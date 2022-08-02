Nigerian musician Davido and his team arrived in Ghana in grand style as they roamed the streets of Accra with luxurious vehicles

The crew cruised around in vehicles that cost millions of dollars and were welcomed in style at the Kotoka International Airport

The video was met with mixed reactions as some were excited to see the Nigerian superstar while others felt the show of wealth was unnecessary

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Nigerian music star Davido has caused traffic in town and on social media as he touched down in Ghana with his crew.

The musician and his boys left the Kotoka International Airport with a fleet of cars that caused a stir in town.

Davido And Team Arrive In Ghana Source: GhHyper, Davido

Source: Instagram

The fleet of vehicles featured all types of popular luxury car brands that turned heads. The crew were met by a large crowd who were excited to see them.

The video caused a stir on social media as folks reacted with interesting comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaians React To Davido And His Crew's Fleet OF Cars

krash_bae was impressed by the hospitality on display:

See the way❤️Ghanaians are welcoming Nigerians so nicely

kojo__abranti3 made an amusing comment as he wrote:

U see red sand on a road nor u for no say ebi ghana every road in Ghana u go see dust

achim_bonczek said:

.... all these nice cars.... and all this deep potholes on Ghanaian roads .... what a waste. !!

ckesiwaah felt the hospitality was overboard:

Seriously can you stopping this people coz if a Ghanaian travel to Nigeria they never post anyone so why do you guys entertain these people

Jackie Appiah Dazzles In All-Yellow Dress, Yvonne Okoro, Nadia Buari, And Others Gush Over Elegance

In other news, YEN.com.gh published an article that, Canadian-born Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah keeps leaving netizens in awe with her sense of fashion and style.

She was recently spotted dressed in a yellow dress and a pair of neon green heels, and she looked beautiful as always.

Many have stunned the ever-gorgeous Jackie Appiah, with Nadia Buari, Yvonne Okoro, Clemento Suarez gushing over her look for that day.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh