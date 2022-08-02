Former beauty queen Akua GMB has shared some beautiful photos of herself, which also showcased her luxurious home and cars

The pretty lady looked elegant in a beautiful brown dress and matched it with a red designer bag and red shoes

She captioned the photos with a motivational message while fans gushed over her beauty and flooded her comment section with compliments

Winner of the 2010 edition of Ghana's Most Beautiful, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah, popularly called Akua GMB, has shared some beautiful photos on Instagram that have pleased fans.

Folks were impressed by the pretty lady's elegant style as they praised her. Akua looked glamorous in a gorgeous brown dress which camouflaged her clear skin.

She complimented the dress with a bright red bag and shoes. The former beauty queen took the photos in the compound of her luxurious residence.

A number of expensive cars are seen in the grand home. Akua was in a thankful mood as she captioned the photos, saying:

Life is one big road with lots of signs. So when you riding through the ruts, don't complicate your mind. Flee from hate, mischief and jealousy. Don't bury your thoughts, put your vision to reality. Wake Up and Live! Have a great week family ❤️❤️

Netizens Praise Akua GMB And Her Style

hannahdavis.boateng showered her with compliments:

My queen! Akua Agude3, the Ashanti Golders you inspire and encourage me, keep it up . Thank is Big Mama #uk*

akua_achea_pomaa admired her:

You are real definition of beauty

gifty1950 also wrote:

We respect you sooo much no matter what, OUR LADY

ahenewaabernice also reacted:

Thank you very much.you motivated me

aboagyerandy37 also said:

The woman of substance

See Photos Here

