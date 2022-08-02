Media personality, Joselyn Dumas, flew to Ibiza in Spain to have a relaxing time at one of the island's luxurious resorts

In some photos and videos Joselyn shared on her Instagram page, she wore a beautiful, revealing yellow net outfit over her swimsuit

The images had fans excited as they gushed over the actress, with many admiring her youthful looks despite her age

Ghanaian media personality, Joselyn Dumas, has excited fans with some photos and footage she shared on her Instagram page.

The 41-year-old stunned many with her timeless beauty and impeccable skin tone and texture. She wore a beautiful revealing net outfit over her swimsuit as she posed for the cameras.

Joselyn Dumas Source: @Joselyn_dumas, @the_one_stop_blog

Source: Instagram

Dumas had large shades on and a YSL bag around her waist. She was all smiles as she had a good time with a close friend who looked equally excited.

Dumas holidayed in Ibiza, an Island in Spain. Fans were excited to see Dumas' outfit as they gushed over how gorgeous she looked.

Fans Fawn Over Joselyn Dumas

pearlmodiadie said:

You look great sis!!

missvivacioust was impressed with her outfit:

Please bring this dress with you for me. Thanks and God bless

cautioniswisdom was pretty excited to see Dumas:

You’re looking freaking beautiful and gorgeous. No beauty shines brighter than that of beautiful goddess with a beautiful smile ❤️❤️❤️

cro.chel was impressed:

We did not expect this pressure this hot afternoon

chibuzor8662 also said:

woww I don't think anyone was ready for this hotness

bellagio_gh_1 reacted:

Nothing about the sun,is everything about u...AFRICA GODDESS

