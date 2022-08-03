Calista Amoateng, the daughter of Stacey Amoateng, is representing Ghana at the Miss Teen Tourism 2022, taking place in the Philippines

The event is set to take place on August 6th 2022, and aims to help teen girls from across the globe show the world their country's culture

The young Calista who is representing Ghana is a multi-talented eloquent, intelligent and confident girl

Calista Amoateng, the daughter of renowned tv host Stacey Amoateng is representing Ghana at the Miss Teen Tourism 2022, which is set to take place on Saturday, August 6th 2022, in Manilla, Philippines. Calista has made it to the finals of the competition

The young lady looks to make Ghana proud by carrying the day. The young lady is multi-talented as she raps, sings and models.

Calista is only 16 years, but her eloquence, intelligence and confidence sometimes make peeps wonder if she is indeed 16. Calista is a product of Achimota Senior High School and won the Miss Tourism Ghana 2022.

Looking at the young lady's parents, one can see where she got her talented genes from. Her dad is the legendary Okyeame Quophi, who was one of the best rappers in Ghana in his heydays, and her mum, Stacey Amoateng, is one of the most respected tv hosts in Ghana.

Many Ghanaians are excited to see Calista represent the country and have shown their support on social media after her mum announced she was representing the country.

Ghanaians Show Calista Support

barbievirgin said:

Proud of you

arthurhoneyarmani also wrote:

Go CALISTA lots of love from home sweetheart ❤️❤️❤️God is involve

daniel02ampiaw reacted:

The victory is ours in Jesus mighty name

savedbygraz showed his support:

And all the best! Girl, bring it back to Ghana, we support you

Source: YEN.com.gh