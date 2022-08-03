Veteran Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku and James Town local Yↄↄ Sane have thrilled locals with an interesting and hilarious singing battle

The pair went head to head in a bid to gain supremacy over the other as folks from the community watched on in glee

The video of the heated battle went viral on social media and got folks laughing, with many debating who was the better singer amongst the two

Veteran Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku and a local of James Town known as Yↄↄ Sane have thrilled folks with a hilarious singing battle as they challenged each other for supremacy.

A large excited crowd gathered around the hilarious pair as they watched the interesting match-up.

Yↄↄ Sane began the contest with a powerful hip-hop sound as he sang passionately, but Bukom Banku countered him with a popular Ga tune and sang whiles pointing his finger at Yↄↄ Sane and got the crowd laughing hard.

Sane quietly listened to Banku's melodious response and came charging in with a Ga tune of his own after Banku was done.

The crowd backed Sane as they sang along with him. Bukom Banku, however, would not go down without a fight as he responded with an energetic song and danced as he sang.

The crowd sang alongside Banku, too, as he left Sane stunned. The pair had a good laugh at the end and embraced each other. The video had netizens debating who won the contest. See Video Here

Social Media Reactions

empress_nana_adwoa_dee could not stop laughing as he said:

Ghana make sweet

reggiespicegh also said:

I love the way they live carefree and with love.. these two are great stress relievers

sir_austine__ was impressed with Yɔɔ sane:

Yɔɔ sane was bringing some Tupac fire in the beginning

pryncejordan also reacted:

Ga Communities are the best

