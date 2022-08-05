Gifty Anti's daughter, Nyame Animuonyam Afia, has warmed the hearts of Ghanaians as she exhibited her exquisite drumming skills at a museum

The little girl impressed many as she took control of a large drum set at Madame Tussauds and her mother was very impressed

A video of the adorable moment was shared by the renowned media personality, and netizens could not help but fawn over her

Veteran Ghanaian media personality Gifty Anti has shared a heartwarming video on her Instagram that Ghanaians cannot get over.

The video was that of her little daughter, Nyame Animuonyam Afia Asaa Afrakoma Sintim-Misa, during their visit to Madame Tussuads, a wax museum located in London.

Gifty Anti & Daughter Source: oheneyere_gifty_anti

Source: Instagram

Little Animuonyam seemed very confident as she gripped the drum sticks and wowed her mum and passersby. Gifty was proud of her little girl as she sang her praises in the caption of the footage.

Gifty and her daughter are on a trip abroad, and updates she gives on her Instagram show how much of a good time the adorable pair are having.

Ghanaians have appreciated the little lady's attempt by showering praises on her and encouraging her to explore drumming more.

Folks React To Gifty Anti's Daughter Drumming

atiley_d showered the little girl with praise:

The thing about Team HRH is that even if we are not expects, we will hold the drums sticks like we’ve been doing this since 11th August 2017! Team HRH to the world!

jcluartsschool encouraged her:

Oh we love this! You go girlll!

ashinor_instylegh wrote:

Mummy your God saved your best for later❤️

limzey_alberta also said:

Try get her someone to show her how to drum I see she will be good at it ❤️

nyamebabaa_22 also wrote:

Nyame Animuonyam on show ❤️

