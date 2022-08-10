Ghanaian actress Mercy Asiedu and her husband, Nana Agyeman Badu Duah, have been honoured with a Doctorate Degree in the U.S

The degree was awarded to the pair by Believers Network International in conjunction with Petus Fedei Seminary

The actress took to her Instagram page to thank the church folks for the massive love they have shown her and her husband

Veteran Ghanaian actress Mercy Asiedu has achieved a new milestone in her career. She and her husband, Nana Agyeman Badu Duah, the paramount chief of Kunsu, have been awarded a Doctorate Degree.

The beautiful moment took place on Saturday 6th, August 2022, in the U.S. The pair were honoured by Believers Network International in conjunction with Petus Fedei Seminary.

The award was for the selfless and admirable work the couple has done for their community Kunsu. Her husband, Nana Agyeman, used the opportunity to raise funds for an ultramodern ICT centre the couple intends to build for their community.

While getting awarded, an emotional Mercy Asiedu broke down in tears. The beautiful moment had folks gushing as they congratulated her and her husband.

Ghanaians Fawn Over Mercy Asiedu And Husband

Esther Ohemeng said:

In life the only thing you should pray for, is grace and favour. This is pure grace and favour. Congratulations to Nana and Nanayere. God bless you. I tap into this glory

Elizabeth Mensah said:

Congratulations.Nana and Obaahema.

afriyieamoako commented:

Congratulations u have done a lot for the movie industry and Ghana as a whole there are more to come ❤️

ohemaa3904 also said:

Congratulations Nana and Oheneyere

nanajaroniak also commented:

A huge achievement congratulations

yaaqueen25 wrote:

Am glad am here to celebrate this beautiful day congratulations mama ❤️❤️❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh