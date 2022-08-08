Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has penned a touching message to her husband Hanny Mouhtiseb in celebration of their anniversary

In a Facebook post, an emotional Adwoa Safo eulogised her husband and some beautiful things about him

In addition to the lengthy message, she attached a beautiful photo of herself, her husband and adorable children

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya Sarah Adwoa Safo has penned a sweet message to her husband, Hanny Mouhtiseb, in celebration of their marriage anniversary.

An emotional Adwoa Safo showered her hubby with praise and thanked him for making their marriage a beautiful one.

Sarah Adwoa Safo photos Source: sarahadwoasafo

Source: Instagram

The couple tied the knot 4 years ago, and their bond keeps getting stronger and stronger. Adwoa Safo has had a very tough year and has been on the lips of many Ghanaian after being absent from parliament for a long while.

The member of parliament said her husband had been her rock throughout the rough patch. Eulogising Hanny, she said:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Thank you for being my rock and strength especially this past year. You've been the silverlining in what has been a stormy year. You have touched my heart in more ways than I imagined possible and I love you more and more with each passing year. Here’s to many more years filled with Love, Joy and Eternal bliss. I will always love you my dear Hanny. Happy 4th Anniversary.

The touching message came with a beautiful picture of their adorable family, which left folks gushing as they trooped to her comment section to congratulate her and her husband. See Post Here

Folks Congratulate Adwoa Sarfo And Hanny

Emmanuel Amoako said:

Happy Anniversary!!! Many blissful years to come Amen.

David Obiri wished them the best:

Can't believe it's already 4yrs. Congratulations Hon. Many more blissful years ahead of you. Stay blessed.

Safianu Adam wrote:

Happy Anniversary beautiful family.

In other news, Stacy Amoateng and Okyeame Quophi's first daughter, Calista Amoateng, has won the 2022 Miss Teen Tourism World pageant.

The 16-year-old was crowned the overall winner at the grand finale of the pageant whih came off in Manilla, Phillipines on Saturday, August 6.

Calista's impressive feat has been celebrated by her mother and her followers on social media after videos emerged.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh