Jackie Appiah's lookalike has been on the lips of many Ghanaians after videos of her surfaced online and left many stunned with how much she resembles Jackie

The lady has become a viral sensation, and many folks are itching to know more about her and where she is from, as she is not Ghanaian

YEN.com.gh has spotted some eye-catching photos of her, which stirred comparisons to Jackie Appiah

A beautiful lady has caught the attention of many Ghanaians due to her striking resemblance to Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah.

The lady's eyes, cheeks and jawline are similar to that of Jackie. Some folks often tend to mistake her for the actress.

Some videos of her dancing and having fun on Tik Tok previously went viral and had folks stunned with how identical she and Jackie are. Many have since been wondering where the young lady is from.

YEN.com.gh did some digging, and the lady is a Cameroonian who goes by the name Cilia Mbuntum. She is a proud mother to a handsome little boy. Here are some beautiful photos of her.

1. Cilla looked pretty as she rocked a professional look.

2. The beautiful empress rocked a gorgeous red dress.

3. In this photo, Cilla looked like Jackie more than ever as she smiled widely and dressed glamorously.

4. The gorgeous lookalike slayed in a black jacket and army green leggings.

5. Cilla looked stunning in this photo as she posed outside and got kissed by the sun.

