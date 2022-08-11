Ghanaian media personality, Gifty Anti, has celebrated her daughter Nyame Animuonyam Afia Asaa Afrakoma Sintim-Misa's birthday with some adorable new photos

The beautiful little girl looked adorable in a rich Kente cloth as she celebrated her 5th birthday, and her mother could not hold back her emotions

Gifty wrote a touching message in the caption expressing her love for her daughter, and the post captured lots of heart as Ghanaians wished Nyame Animuonyam a happy birthday

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian media personality Gifty Anti's daughter, Nyame Animuonyam Afia Asaa Afrakoma Sintim-Misa, has turned 5 today, and her proud mother could not hold back her joy as she penned a sweet message in praise of her little girl.

She thanked God for blessing her with the beautiful Nyame Animuonyam. She shared some beautiful photos of the pretty angel.

Gifty Anti And Daughter Source: oheneyere_gifty_anti

Source: Instagram

The photos were eye-catching as Animuonyam looked adorable in some cultural apparel. In the first slide of the photos, she slayed in some beautiful Kente cloth with thick African beads around her neck.

The second slide saw her in a yellow cloth wrapped around her with beads on her arm, wrists, and neck. She looked like an African princess in the priceless photos.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Folks, including celebrities like Kafui Danku and others, wished the African princess a happy birthday.

Ghanaians Wish HRH A Happy Birthday

kafuidanku said:

Happy Birthday Angel , More Blessings

cookieteegh also wished the little princess:

Happy happy birthday to this beautiful Princess

afiaamankwaahtamakloe wrote a sweet message to HRH:

Awww! God I'm grateful for the life of my Angel, please keep protecting her with long life, wealth, wisdom and prosperity . Glorious birthday princess ❤️

mraviro also said:

God is Soo very very good! Bless you princess Nyame. Sending prayers and hip-hip hoorays !

"Your Sister Is Cute": Video Shows Beautiful Family Members Who All Have Full Body & Facial Hair

In other news, a young lady with a family who all have full body and facial hair has in a video amazed many people on social media.

Many internet users said that it is evident that they all got the full hair from their mother, who also has the same.

Among those who reacted to her lovely clip were TikTokers who said that they all look uniquely beautiful.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh