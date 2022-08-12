Maha Ayew is the pretty wife of Ghanaian football legend Abedi Ayew Pele, and YEN.com.gh has compiled 5 beautiful photos of her

Abedi Pele and Maya recently celebrated their 35th anniversary and received lots of love and support from Ghanaians

The pretty woman is reserved and keeps off social media, leaving Ghanaians itching to catch more glimpses of her

Maha Ayew is the wife of Ghanaian football legend Abedi Ayew Pele. She is the queen of the veteran footballer's world and is the mother of four beautiful children. Dede, Jordan, Imani and Rahim Ayew.

Maya is a businesswoman, director, and shareholder of Ghanaian football club F.C Nania.

Maha and Abedi recently celebrated their beautiful union and had a blast on their 35th wedding anniversary. Maya was born on August 10, 1968, and is 54 years of age.

Since the anniversary, many Ghanaians have been itching to see more of the beautiful lady who keeps out of the media. As a result, YEN.com.gh has compiled 5 beautiful photos of Maha.

1. Maha Ayew looked absolutely stunning as she slayed in a beautiful white dress and smiled beautifully for the cameras.

2. In what looks like a throwback photo, the beautiful queen stood next to her king, and the pair smiled widely.

3. A beautiful young Maha and Abedi posed next to a little Jordan Ayew.

4. Maha Ayew all smiles at her 35th wedding anniversary. She looked gorgeous in a white attire and held her husband tightly.

5. Sporting a dapper pink shirt, Maha looked adorable while she received a kiss on the cheek from Abedi.

