Ghanaian actor John Dumelo is making big strides in agriculture, and in a recent video, he was spotted on one of his farmlands harvesting crops

The actor was all smiles as he visited the large piece of land and saw what the seeds of his labour had reaped

John Dumelo sat on a large rock and enjoyed a delicious local delicacy known as aboloo together with a large number of finger fish

Veteran Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, is a multi-talented man. Aside from his acting skills, the movie star is a politician and an entrepreneur.

John is making big waves in the agricultural sector. He grows farm produce for export and local consumption.

In a video he shared recently on his social media, John visited one of his vast farmlands and looked on as his workers did farm work. Dumelo had a broad smile on his face as he was pleased with how things were going, as his hard work looked like it was paying off.

After a long day's work, John decided to relax and enjoy a nice meal. He sat on a large rock and comfortably ate a local delicacy whiles a large tree provided shade against the torturous sun.

Dumelo had aboloo for lunch, a gluten-free sweet and slightly sour, steamed dumpling which is popular amongst the Ewes of Ghana. He combined the dumpling with some finger fish, locally called one man thousand.

The video stirred some people's reactions as they exclaimed how humble John was.

Ghanaians Praise John Dumelo

The Kremlin was impressed:

Wow John you are such a humble soul. Eating aboloo despite your wealth. You need to be our prsident oo

user123becky also wrote:

Efo John, God bless you

achalda1234 commented:

nice

