Popular social media influencer KalyJay recently met his idol Didier Drogba during his visit to Rwanda and exchanged words with him

The influencer was elated to have met the football icon and shared his excitement all over social media

Kaly shared a video of the memorable moment, and in the footage, he gave his contact card to Didier, which stirred mixed reactions

KalyJay, a famous Ghanaian social media influencer during a recent visit to Rwanda, had the privilege to meet his idol, football legend Didier Drogba.

The young social media sensation was elated to meet the superstar and had the chance to have a little chitchat with him. KalyJay is a massive fan of Chelsea football club.

Hence it is no surprise he idolises Didier, one of Chelsea's greatest ever players. KalyJay, after conversing with the football icon, took pictures with him and gave him his contact card.

Folks who saw the video were impressed by Kaly's confidence as they expected him to ask for Didier's card instead. However, others had mixed opinions on Kaly giving Didier his card.

KalyJay keeps growing as a brand and is widely respected by many important people. He has had the privilege to meet a lot of dignitaries and well-revered people in society.

Netizens React To Kaly Jay Meeting Didier

kwakukish_designs said:

Guy do yawa…..u take card give am Na u for take en phone call ur phone

kaystudios also reacted:

You Dey give drogba your card eii how he go reach you my bother if you no take inn own

benmccupid was impressed:

Im impressed with your growth man... keep soaring

pluckysam_ps liked Kaly's confidence:

hard guy

