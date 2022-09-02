Gospel musician, Obaapa Christy, warmed the hearts of Ghanaians after she made a charitable donation to an orphanage home

Obaapa Christy paid a visit to the Potter Village Orphanage Home as a part of her 20th-anniversary celebration and put smiles on the faces of the children

She shared a video from the event on social media, and it impressed many folks who praised her for doing the kind gesture

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian musician, Obaapa Christy, has done a wonderful act of kindness that has impressed many Ghanaians.

The good-hearted woman visited the Potter Village Orphanage Home located at Dodowa with some items to help run the home.

Photos: Obaapa Christy at orphanage home Source: obaapachristyofficial

Source: Instagram

The music star donated bags of rice, oil, drinks and other goodies and an undisclosed amount of money. She put a smile on the face of the kids at the orphanage home. She did the donation in celebration of her 20th year in the music industry.

After the donation, kids from the orphanage home did a beautiful cultural dance for Obaapa. She showered them with cash. Obaapa Christy has had a massive impact on gospel music in Ghana and has been active for the last two decades.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She has celebrated the massive milestone with a concert and now a beautiful charitable act. Obaapa's good deeds have impressed many Ghanaians.

Obaapa Christy Receives Words Of Praise

nanabaquame_sika said:

God richly bless you and your ministry

gladyfrimpong was impressed:

God will always bless you mum

agyapong_christabel also reacted:

May God continue to bless you mumy❤️

nhanakuamianansi als commented:

God bless you OBAAPA Christy keep on keeping good thing

boatenggideon55 wished her well:

Mom u are so good….!!!!may u be blessed always

John Mahama: Wayoosi Praises Ex-President For His Compassion When He Was Ill

In other news, Wayoosi, in an interesting interview, gave ex-president John Mahama his flowers and revealed how the former president helped him in the past.

Wayoosi passionately spoke about folks politicising him expressing his indebtedness to Mahama, and thanked him one more time.

The actor was emotional when he spoke, and his words touched many Ghanaians who praised him for giving credit where it is due.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh