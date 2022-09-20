Diamond Appiah caused a stir on social media when she entered an Apple store to purchase an iPhone 14 Pro Max and threw shade

The actress bought the device to flaunt right after Tracey Boakye went viral for buying the device earlier

Diamond Appiah made some interesting comments that did not sit well with netizens as they felt she was throwing shots at Tracey

Popular singer and actress Diamond Appiah caused a commotion on social media after she visited an Apple store to purchase the newly released iPhone 14.

Diamond Appiah, who loves to refer to herself as the boss lady, seems to have bought the device to prove a point as she said only kids and slay queens brag about buying phones and stated that she wanted to act like a kid for a change.

Diamond Appiah & Tracey Boakye Source: diamondappiah_bosslady, tracey_boakye

Diamond Appiah did this shortly after actress Tracey Boakye went viral for being one of the first celebrities to purchase the iPhone 14. Many netizens who saw the post felt Diamond was throwing subtle shots at Tracey Boakye.

The new iPhone war sparked a conversation among social media users who felt the whole brouhaha about phones was unnecessary.

Social Media Users Drop Think Pieces

lady_brago made an interesting point:

They call each other and plan to it all . Becos they knw bloggers will pick it up . Just a cheap way for them to be in the news always .

_kiddo_tyk16 wrote:

What pains me the most is even if she can operate the phone oo

iam_miss_mensah dropped her own 2 cents

Exactly Mari, your phone doesn’t determine you’re rich. But wait o, what’s the big deal getting the latest iPhone,especially by people who are millionaires

iam_pgerald also wrote:

I wonder ooooo here kids use iPhone cuz we can 4 and pay monthly koraa there's no rich and poor

Tracey Boakye: Wealthy Actress Shows Off Her Expensive Phone Collection; Video Sparks Reactions

In a related story, Tracey Boakye has shown off her expensive phone collection in a new video that popped up on social media.

The video showcased multiple expensive mobile devices, including the latest iPhone 14, which got released recently.

The video spread across social media, with many folks having interesting things to say about the show of wealth she displayed.

