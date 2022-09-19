Former Ghana international Samuel Osei Kuffour celebrated the first birthday of his youngest son, Munich, on Monday, September 19, 2022

The birthday celebration which was held in the plush mansion of Sammy Kuffour saw many of his rich friends in attendance

Among those present were Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong who arrived in a Rolls Royce convoy

Former Ghana and Bayern Munich Samuel Osei Kuffour has celebrated the birthday of his son, Munich, in a grand style.

The little boy, named after the city where his father had the most success in football, turned one year old on Monday, September 19, 2022.

The former Black Stars defender organised a grand party at his East Legon mansion to celebrate the boy. The party happened to be a big occasion. Many prominent personalities attended the birthday celebration.

Sammy Kuffour held a birthday celebration for his one-year-old son with Despite and others. Photo source: @ghhyper

Source: Instagram

Among those present were members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club including business moguls Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

Despite and Ofori Sarpong in Rolls Royce convoy

Despite and Ofori Sarpong arrived at the venue in a convoy with some of their friends. In a video shared on the Instagram page @ghhyper1 the convoy is seen to be made up of a number of Rolls Royce cars.

While Ofori Sarpong led the convoy in his Rolls Royce Cullinan, Despite closely followed him in a Rolls Royce Phantom with others in tow.

After arriving at the venue, Despite and Ofori Sarpong and their club member joined Kuffour to help cut the birthday cake.

See the video below:

Ghanaians react to Sammy Kuffour's party with Despite and Ofori Sarpong

The video from the party has garnered some reactions, especially, about the calibre of people who attended.

mavis_miss_april_pomaa said:

"This is not children's party oo. This is for the big boys to gather ."

iamofficialasante said:

"Dem no dey drink club beer den Kpoo Keke for der oooo"

house_of_meff

"Abba father help us choose our baby papas wisely. Anaaa me bordam @aba_the_great1"

joey.the.badmon said:

"This video reminds me of the movie “Billionaires Club”."

Despite and Ofori Sarpong's Ashanti Airlines selected strategic investor for home-based carrier

Despite and Ofori Sarpong's Ashanti Airlines has been selected as a strategic partner for Ghana's new national carrier.

The company to Ethiopian Airlines and JNH Group in the race to operate Ghana's flag carrier. A new name for the national airline will soon be announced to the public.

Source: YEN.com.gh