A hilarious TikToker got folks laughing after she found a crafty way to solicit funds from actor Lill Win in a funny video

The hilarious footage got peeps laughing as they found the TikToker's antics and crafty nature funny

Folks were also impressed with how generous Lil Win was and praised him for being a kind-hearted fellow

A TikToker who goes by the name sweetmimi on TikTok got folks laughing when she found a crafty way to siphon money from veteran Ghanaian actor Lil Win.

The TikToker was in need of money as she craved pizza badly but could not afford it. So she slyly waited for Lil Win to be seated in the midst of people, walked up to him and put a camera on his face, and demanded money from him with the mindset that he would not be able to deny her when there was a camera on him.

Her plan worked brilliantly. The actor asked her if she was on TikTok live, shyly put his hand in his pocket, brought out a GH₵100 note, and gave it to the smart young lady. sweetmini was elated and made away with the money.

The hilarious video got many TikTok users laughing. They admired Lil Win's kind-heartedness and the young lady's wits.

Netizens Praise Lil Win

merlin was impressed:

Awww I can't love lil wayne less, such a good person

Adwoa Serwaa691 was also impressed:

aww he is good person

user5653783196244 also wrote:

awww I love him so much

MadinaGh247 also commented:

But Lilwayne is really friendly and humble I love him

Adjoa143 also reacted:

Well done Kojo

Lil Win Buys Sleek Toyota Corolla Car For His Mother To Show Appreciation, Mother Reacts Emotionally

In other news, Kumawood actor, Nkansah Lil Win, has surprised his mother with a sleek car to show his appreciation for all she has done for him.

He posted the video on his Instagram page and shared a heartfelt message with his mother, assuring her that she would be driven anywhere she wanted to go.

A few years ago, Lil Win bought a house for his mother in Kumasi to mark her 70th birthday anniversary.

